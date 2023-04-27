KENNEWICK, Wash.- SR 397 is currently closed in both directions at 10th Ave due to a crash.
Washington State Patrol Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene and drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
According to the WSP the crash involved four cars that were forced to slow down to avoid items that fell off a trailer.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
