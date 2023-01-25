INTERSTATE 82 - The Washington State Department of Transportation has alerted that a collision on I-82 near Exit 30 has blocked lanes headed north on SR 823. I-82 is closed headed west toward SR 823 to Selah.
There is no estimated reopening for the exit or roads at this time. Alternate routes are available through local roads, according to WSDOT.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
