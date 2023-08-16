PENDLETON, Ore.-The westbound lanes of I-84 are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time after a truck crash east of La Grande.
I-84 westbound are closed between Ontario at exit 374 and La Grande at exit 265 according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). The westbound lanes are closed to all traffic between Baker City and La Grande and closed to trucks at Ontario.
The closure could last up to four hours according to ODOT as crews investigate at the crash scene and fuel spill cleanup efforts continue.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 are open. Travelers should check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions or call 511/800-977-6368.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.