Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... ...ISOLATED TO WIDELY SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTH CENTRAL OREGON THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... On Thursday, winds will increase for areas in and around the Lower Columbia Basin. Meanwhile, a monsoonal wave over southern and central Oregon will result in isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening Thursday. These storms will be capable of producing abundant lightning. On Friday, a cold front will sweep across Washington and northern Oregon for even stronger winds. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is very high in exceeding 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to 70s will provide very limited overnight relief. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&