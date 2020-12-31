Crash closes I-84 westbound near Pendleton, exit 216

UPDATE (12/31/2020 11:17 AM ): Westbound Interstate 84 is open again at exit 216 after a Thursday morning truck crash. The right lane will remain closed a while longer for cleanup.
PENDLETON, OR - All lanes of westbound Interstate 84 are closed at exit 216 after a Thursday morning crash involving two semi-trucks.
As a detour, westbound traffic can take exit 216 and go north on OR 331, then west on OR 11 to Pendleton and return to westbound I-84. ODOT expects to have all westbound lanes open again by noon.
The crash was at milepost 215.