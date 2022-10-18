RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Richland Police Department (RPD) is currently responding to a traffic accident that is blocking George Washington Way and Snyder Street in Richland.
According to the RPD, the block between Snyder and Sierra is closed and traffic is being diverted through Sierra.
Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the RPD says that two people have been taken to the hospital following the crash. The Collision Investigation Team has been brought in to fully investigate.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We will provide updated information as we receive it.
