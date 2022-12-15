KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police are responding to a two-car injury crash in the area of West 1st and South Washington Street.
According to the KPD Washington Street is currently blocked from 4th to 1st streets.
The road is expected to remain closed for at least an hour. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide accurate and timely updates as information becomes available.
