RICHLAND, Wash.-
A car crash around 11:30 Sunday night cut power to a large portion of Richland.
According to Richland Fire Department Battalion Chief Brenda Rodgers, a car hit a power pole attached to a Bonnevile Power Administration (BPA) distribution line and three major power lines fell.
The car caught fire after the crash. The driver and passenger got out of the car before the fire, but were taken to the hospital.
Battalion Chief Rodgers says that power is at least partially out in Richland from Duportail Street north to First Street in the Hanford area.
Parts of Saint Street, Stevens Drive, and Jadwin Avenue are closed while Richland Police investigate the crash and power crews work to restore power.
There is currently no timetable for when power will be completely restored.
