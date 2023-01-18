KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges.
According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the roundabout, crashing into a light pole and then a tree.
The suspect got out of the car and was seen putting a backpack under a car parked nearby.
According to a KPD press release officers found the backpack and searched it, finding fentanyl, cocaine, packaging materials and a handgun.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to sell and the unlawful possession of a firearm.
