A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer was fatally shot last year. The Daily Herald reports that in a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter’s public defender argues an outpouring of support for Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha and news coverage could prejudice jurors. Prosecutor Craig Matheson declined to comment to the newspaper on the motion. A hearing is set for Feb. 17 to discuss the issue. Rotter remains in the Snohomish County Jail on a no bail hold.