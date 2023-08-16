KENNEWICK, Wash.-Law enforcement and emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a crash at the intersection of 10th and Union.
According to Kennewick Police the roadway is now clear and traffic is moving in the area.
The crash involved an SUV and a pickup truck and was caused by failure to obey traffic lights, but KPD is still investigating which driver was responsible according to Sebastian Castilleja with the KPD.
Two passengers in the SUV were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was reportedly uninjured.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
