Crash on SR 221 kills two cows

BENTON COUNTY – Trooper Thorson of Washington State Patrol has confirmed a crash on SR 221 today between a semi truck and its cattle trailer. Approximately 13 miles south of Prosser, the cattle trailer driver was transported to the ER.
A total of 37 cows were in the trailer, unfortunately two have died. The rest are waiting for their owner to supply another trailer to complete the transportation.
Traffic alert in Benton County: WSP is investigating a crash of a semi truck and trailer, hauling cattle. This is on SR 221 around 13 miles south of Prosser. There are 37 cows in the trailer and at least 2 have died already. The driver has been transported to a local ER. pic.twitter.com/1C8vXYAlaz— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 31, 2022
WSP continues to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.