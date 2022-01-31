Crash on SR 221 kills two cows

BENTON COUNTY – Trooper Thorson of Washington State Patrol has confirmed a crash on SR 221 today between a semi truck and its cattle trailer. Approximately 13 miles south of Prosser, the cattle trailer driver was transported to the ER. 

A total of 37 cows were in the trailer, unfortunately two have died. The rest are waiting for their owner to supply another trailer to complete the transportation. 

WSP continues to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

