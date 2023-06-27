TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: According to the Washington State Department of Transportation cameras, the crash has been cleared by law enforcement.
Drivers may still experience traffic.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Traffic is currently backed up on the Blue Bridge following a crash.
A NonStop Local reporter is on the bridge at this timeat this time and is reporting that traffic is not moving. A Washington Department of Transportation map shows traffic backed up in the area. Drivers should find alternate routes if possible.
