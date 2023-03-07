Crash under investigation after man drives off I-90 roadway

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man from Leavenworth was taken to the hospital after a collision on Interstate 90 about 13 miles west of Cle Elum, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 74-year-old driver was alone in his car on I-90, headed east on I-90 near Milepost 70 around 11:22 a.m. on March 7.
The car left the roadway, hitting the embankment and rolling, according to WSP. The man was reportedly wearing his seat belt during the crash. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time, according to WSP. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. Charges are pending against the driver.
