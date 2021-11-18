Crazy Moose, Coyote Bob’s, and Caribbean Casinos are giving away holiday meals for families

WASHINGTON STATE: Participating Maverick Gaming Casino locations will be giving away holiday meal packages for local families to pick up Tuesday, November 23, from 3 PM to 7 PM.
Maverick Cares will be supplying 4,000 families with holiday meal packages that can feed a family of four. The holiday meal packages include Carving Ham or Roasted Turkey Breast, Whole Potatoes, Dinner Rolls, Green Beans, Mac & Cheese, Pumpkin Pie, and Cranberry Sauce. Depending on the participating location, additional items will be included in the giveaway and made possible by donations from local partners.
The packages will be distributed via a voucher system conducted with the support of Maverick Cares partners. Each family will have received a voucher in advance to exchange for a meal kit the day of the event at participating Maverick Gaming locations across the state from 3 PM to 7 PM on November 23. To learn more about previous Maverick Cares community events, you may access media coverage and details on its website.
Participating Maverick Gaming locations include:
- Crazy Moose Casino (Pasco)
- Caribbean Casino (Yakima)
- Coyote Bob’s Casino (Kennewick)
- Royal Casino (Everett)
- Crazy Moose Casino (Mountlake Terrace)
- Silver Dollar Casino (Bothell/Mill Creek)
- Caribbean Casino (Kirkland)
- Great American Casino (Lakewood)
- Roman Casino (Seattle)
- Great American Casino (Tukwila)
- Silver Dollar Casino (Renton)
- Silver Dollar Casino (SeaTac)
- Wizards Casino (Burien)
“As we celebrate our second Thanksgiving during the pandemic, I am reminded again of how thankful I am for the spirit of partnership in the communities where our businesses operate,” said Maverick Gaming CEO and co-founder Eric Persson. “Thanksgiving is a time of coming together and I hope that our effort makes it a little easier for families to celebrate with one another. I thank all of our local partners for their generous contributions and support in helping to make this event possible.”