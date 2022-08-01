NACHES, Wash. - A fire is burning around the Morse Creek Trailhead, in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest outside Naches.
The fire was first reported Saturday, July 30 about a mile and a half away from the Pacific Crest Trail. Crews last reported the fire at around nine acres, and they are working to keep it that size.
There are nine propellers, two hand crews, two type-2 helicopters, two engines, a two-person falling module and one dozer assigned to the fire.
Forest Service Road 462 is being used for fire traffic. Avoid the area if possible.
