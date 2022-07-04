PROSSER, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.
According to the Yakima County Fire District 5, the fire is now over 3,200 acres and burning in both Yakima and Benton counties. It is said to be about 25% contained.
Since fire is burning in areas that are hard to drive to, there are two bulldozers are building a fire line around the perimeter, creating a path. This kind of fire is called a mid slope fire.
Level One evacuations are only in Yakima County along Wells Gap Road and Empire Way Road.
Officials do not know how the fire started, according to YCFD 5 Chief Joel Byam. But once it started, it grew quickly, thanks to the wind.
It is estimated that the fire will continue burning through tomorrow morning. People are urged to stay out of the area.
JULY 4, 2022 8:04 p.m.
Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently fighting a large brush fire along the ridge between Mabton and Prosser. It says the fire is over 200 acres.
Avoid the area if you can.
A Level One evacuation notice has been placed in an area of Wells Gap Road, pictured here.
