HERMISTON, Ore. - Crews are currently fighting a wildfire that started in the area of Bensel Road and US-395. Crews include Umatilla County Fire District 1, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire, Hermiston Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m. - More evacuations have been added according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.

Salmon Point has been upgraded to a level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation. Hat Rock has been given a level 2 (GET SET) evacuation.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. - According to Chief JW Roberts of Umatilla County Fire District 1, there are currently no injuries from the fire. The fire has taken one building.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced more evacuations for the Bensel Fire.

Beach Access Road is at evacuation level 3 (GO NOW) and Salmon Point is at evacuation level 2 (GET SET).

UPDATE 3:47 p.m. - The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing fire bosses and a helicopter to fight the Bensel Fire.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. - According to a Facebook post from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been set on Bowdin Lane between Sagebrush and Bensel Road including Alpine Road.

UCSO notes that entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m. - According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US-730 from McNary to US-207 is closed due to the fire.

Official information is still limited at this time.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE - According to Umatilla County Fire District 1, crews are fighting a fire along US-395 in Hermiston.

UCFD 1 is working on the fire with help from Pendleton Fire, Irrigon Fire and Washington State Patrol.

Acreage and cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.