Crews investigate exterior house fire in Umatilla

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 is investigating a house fire on E Main St. around 1:22 p.m. on March 10. The fire only burned on the outside of the home, according to the fire district.
Crews on scene reportedly put out the fire before it could spread inside, but also checked with thermal imaging to be sure. They also put a fan at the front door to get all the smoke out of the house, according to UCFD1.
No injuries were reported, according to UCFD1. The extent of the damage is not known at this time. The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.
