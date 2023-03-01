Crews put out grass fire along fence line in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Multiple fire crews responded to a grass fire along the Liberty Lane fence line, according to a release from Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire district was called out to the fire just after 1:45 p.m. on March 1.
Crews with the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and Echo Fire Department also responded. Some crews were along the north side of Bensel Road to stop the fire spread, according to UCFD1.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to UCFD1. No injuries were reported.
