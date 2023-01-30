Crews remind people to check for burn days after homeowner loses control of Umatilla fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a brush fire just before 1:30 p.m. on January 30, according to a post from the district. The brush fire was on E Spearman Road and Diagonal Road.
The fire had started as a controlled burn by a nearby homeowner, but spread to the surrounding area. No one was hurt, according to UCFD1.
The fire district is reminding people to check if it is a burn day before starting any fires. You can check online or by calling 541-278-6397.
