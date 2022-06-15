Crews respond to house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Multiple agencies are responding with Kennewick Fire Department to a house fire at 1006 E 4th Avenue.
Crews extinguished the fire without any injuries reported. No one was located inside the home.
Crews will stay on the scene for some time doing overhaul, according to fire Chief Chad Michael.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
