WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Firefighters from Stations 1 and 2 responded to reports of a fire near a home shortly after 11 p.m. on April 20.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded to the fire at 622 W. Poplar St. When fire crews arrived they found a shed burning in the backyard.
Initial reports indicated that someone may have been sleeping in the shed at the time of the fire according to a Walla Walla Fire Department press release. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was in the shed and had the fire out in about twenty minutes.
No injuries were reported in the fire that caused an estimated $1,500 in damage. According to Walla Walla's press release the cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but it does seem suspicious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.