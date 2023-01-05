CLE ELUM, Wash.-
The Cle Elum Fire Department responded to a fire at the Chalet Motel around 2:55 a.m. on January 5.
Crews from the Roslyn Fire Department, Fire District 6 and Fire District 7 also responded to the two-alarm fire on the 700 block of East First St.
According to the Cle Elum/Roslyn Fire Department the first crews on scene evacuated the motel before they began fighting the fire. Minor injuries were reported in the fire.
East First remains closed to traffic as the cause of the fire is investigated according to Cle Elum Fire.
The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced by the fire.
