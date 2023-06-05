Yakima County Fire District 5

WHITE SWAN, Wash.- UPDATE 2:52 p.m. Yakima Valley Fire District #5 reports the fire has been cleared. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire on the 1700 block of Moses Rd.

Yakima Valley Fire District #5 is responding to the fire and reports that about 3-4 acres are burning and crews from other fire departments are on the way.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.

Tags