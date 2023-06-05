WHITE SWAN, Wash.- UPDATE 2:52 p.m. Yakima Valley Fire District #5 reports the fire has been cleared.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire on the 1700 block of Moses Rd.
Yakima Valley Fire District #5 is responding to the fire and reports that about 3-4 acres are burning and crews from other fire departments are on the way.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.