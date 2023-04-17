KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Fire crews are currently responding to structure fire and possible explosion in the area of Evergreen Valley and Bakers Road.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6 is reporting heavy smoke and flames in the area. The Roslyn Fire Department Association and the Cle Elum Volunteer Firefighters Association are also responding to the fire as part of a mutual aid agreement.
Residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.