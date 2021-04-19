Crews say power most likely be out all day in the Horn Rapids area

UPDATE (4/19/2021 4:30 pm): Power has been restored.
RICHLAND, WA - Sunday evening's wind storm caused a power outage in the Horn Rapids area.
The windstorm took down power poles in the industrial part of Horn Rapids last night affecting commercial businesses, the Horn Rapids Landfill, and the Horn Rapids Irrigation Intake.
The Horn Rapids Landfill closed Monday and farms and residential irrigation are down.
The power will most likely be out all day as crews work to restore power.
Updates will be posted as they become available.