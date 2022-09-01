WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection.
The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s life and offer a smoother ride. Crews are also making crosswalks ADA accessible as they pave.
Single-lane closures will be in place day and night while crews work. Sidewalks and bike lanes will also be closed. Slow down when driving past the workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.