W Kennewick Ave Fire
Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

KENNEWCIK, Wash. —

Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. 

Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor. 

When crews arrived, they worked quickly to help put the fire out. 

According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between S Reed St. and N Sheppard Pl. until KFD crews finish investigating. 

Crews from Kennewick Fire, Pasco Fire, Benton County Fire District 1 and Kennewick PD are on scene. 

The cause of fire is unknown at this time. 

Crews will stay on scene, making sure the fire doesn't start back up. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.