KENNEWCIK, Wash. —
Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire.
Deputy Chief Michael Heffner tells us crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4110 W Kennewick Ave, after someone called in black smoke coming for a room on the second floor.
When crews arrived, they worked quickly to help put the fire out.
According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between S Reed St. and N Sheppard Pl. until KFD crews finish investigating.
Crews from Kennewick Fire, Pasco Fire, Benton County Fire District 1 and Kennewick PD are on scene.
The cause of fire is unknown at this time.
Crews will stay on scene, making sure the fire doesn't start back up.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
