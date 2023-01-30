Crews work to repair broken gas line in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County Emergency Management is reporting a broken gas line around Touchet St and Rose St, interrupting gas connections in the area.
The Walla Walla Fire Department and Cascade Natural Gas crews are responding, according to Emergency Management. Barricades were set up at Touchet St and Isaacs Ave and at Rose St and Main St. WWFD has reportedly informed those impacted by the ruptured gas line.
Crews will be on scene late into the night, according to Emergency Management, expecting to be done around 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. There is currently no estimate for when gas will be restored.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
