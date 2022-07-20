Crime in Washington Report numbers for Kittitas County in 2021

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Data from the Washington State Uniform Crime Reporting Program of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs by Washington State is compiled into a report each year, the Crime in Washington Report.
The report includes data by county, with numbers from each agency. In Kittitas County, participating agencies included the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the Central Washington University Police Department, the Cle Elum Police Department and the Ellensburg Police Department. They supplied numbers for how many times each crime was reported in 2020 and in 2021, and rates of change.
Additionally, statistics are given for the nature of certain crimes and monetary totals are listed for 2021. The number of arrests for each crime is also listed for 2021 only.
KITTITAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
While three murders were reported to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in 2020, none were reported in 2021. Rape reports decreased 33.3%, with 6 in 2020 and 4 in 2021. There were three cases of fondling and one case of statutory rape reported each year.
Both aggravated and simple assault decreased. 18 aggravated assaults were reported in 2020, compared to 7 in 2021, a 61.1% decrease, with three arrests. There were 70 simple assault reports in 2020, with a 18.6% decrease in 2021 to 57 reports, with 19 arrests. One case of intimidation was reported each year.
Violations of no contact/protection orders increased 109.5%, from 21 in 2020 to 44 in 2021. There were eight subsequent arrests.
There was one robbery reported in 2020 and two reported in 2021. 67 burglary reports were made in 2020, and 48 in 2021, a 28.4% decrease. There were eight arrests. KCSO was called to 166 larceny-theft offenses in 2020, dropping 8.4% in 2021 to 152 reports. This led to four arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts increased 5.9%, with 34 in 2020 and 36 in 2021. There were no arson reports in 2021, compared to five the year before.
One person was arrested for destruction of property in 2021 after 125 reports were made, a 9.6% increase from 114 the year before. Four stolen property offenses were reported in 2020, but six were reported in 2021, leading to three arrests.
One case of counterfeiting/forgery was reported in 2021 only. Fraud offenses increased 100%, with 25 reports in 2020 and 50 in 2021. Same for extortion/blackmail, but with one in 2020 and two in 2021.
KCSO reported two cases of animal cruelty in 2020, compared to one the next year. One pornography report was made each year. Weapon law violations increased 40%, with 15 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased 76.9%, with 13 in 2020 and 3 in 2021. There were ten drug equipment violations reported in 2020, and 5 reported the next year. Half of the 2021 drug offenses were for opiates, the other half for stimulants.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 1.9%.
One adult was arrested for disorderly conduct and one for trespassing. There were 41 DUI arrests, one of which was a juvenile.
In total, KCSO reported $9 seized, $12,000 counterfeited/forged, $309,540 destroyed/damaged, $67,390 recovered and $1,108,195 stolen.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Central Washington University Police Department reported one rape and one aggravated assault in both years. Two cases of fondling were reported in 2020, but none the following year.
CWUPD reported two simple assaults in 2020, and only one in 2021. Three cases of burglary were reported in 2020, and only two in 2021.
There were 51 reported larceny-theft offenses in 2020, increasing 66.7% in 2021 with 85 reported offenses. Three people were arrested in 2021. And while there were no motor vehicle thefts reported in 2020, there were three in 2021.
Reports of destruction of property also increased, with 51 in 2020 and 76 in 2021, a 49% increase. This led to one arrest in 2021. Fraud offenses doubled, with three in 2020 and six in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased 69%, with 29 reports in 2020 and only 9 in 2021. Further, all noted drug offenses in 2021 were for marijuana only.
There was one DUI arrest and three liquor law violation arrests in 2021.
In total, CWUPD reported $6,012 were destroyed/damaged, $10,000 recovered and $87,527 stolen.
CLE ELUM POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Cle Elum Police Department reported one rape in 2020 and two in 2021. There were also two fondling reports in 2021, compared to none the year before.
The department reported five aggravated assaults in 2020, with a 40% decrease in 2021, with three reports. One person was then arrested. Simple assaults also decreased, with 31 reports in 2020 and 25 in 2021, leading to 13 arrests.
There was one case of both intimidation and kidnapping in 2020, and none of either in 2021. There was one robbery and 13 motor vehicle thefts reported each year.
However, reports of no contact/protection order violations increased 166.7%, with 6 reported in 2020 and 16 in 2021. Eight people were arrested.
Burglaries decreased 36.7%. 30 reports were made in 2020, only 19 in 2021. Larceny-theft offenses decreased slightly, with 82 reports in 2020 and 80 in 2021. Eight arrests were made.
There were 52 reports of property destruction in 2020, decreasing 28.3% to 38 in 2021. There were two stolen property reports in 2020, and only one in 2021.
While only two reports of counterfeiting/forgery were made in 2020, seven were made in 2021.
Fraud offenses stayed about the same, with 17 in 2020 and 16 in 2021. There was one report of extortion/blackmail in 2020, but none in 2021. One report of animal cruelty was made each year.
Drug/narcotic violations also decreased here, with two in 2020 and one in 2021 for opiates. There were two reported drug equipment violations in 2020, and none in 2021.
There were no pornography reports in 2020, but one in 2021. There were four weapons law violations each year.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 9.8%.
CEPD reported 11 DUI arrests and two trespassing arrests reported in 2021. In total, $516 was counterfeited/forged, $89.174 was destroyed/damaged, $109,661 was recovered and $589,192 was stolen.
ELLENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Ellensburg Police Department reported three murder calls in 2020, but none in 2021. However, no manslaughter calls were made in 2020, but six were reported in 2021. Three arrests were made.
There were ten rape reports and one kidnapping report each year. One report of sodomy was made in 2020, but none in 2021. Fondling reports decreased 27.3%, with 11 in 2020 and 8 in 2021. No statutory rape was reported in 2020, one was reported in 2021.
There were 35 aggravated assault reports in 2020, compared to 31 the next year. 20 arrests were made for aggravated assault in 2021. However, 168 simple assaults were reported in 2020, but 179 were reported in 2021, leading to 111 arrests. There were nine reports of intimidation in 2020 and seven in 2021, a 22.2% decrease.
No contact/protection order violations increased 11.3%, with 62 in 2020 and 69 in 2021, with 51 arrested. Four cases of extortion/blackmail were reported in 2020, and six were reported in 2021.
Seven robbery reports were made in 2020, and eight in 2021. Burglaries increased 5.6%, with 90 reported in 2020 and 95 in 2021. There were 25 arrests. There were 495 reported larceny-theft offenses in 2020, increasing 4% to 515 in 2021 and leading to 94 arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts increased 64%, with 25 reports in 2020 and 41 in 2021. Seven people were arrested.
One case of arson was reported in 2020 and two were reported in 2021. Destruction of property decreased 4.2%, with 337 reports made in 2020 and 323 in 2021, with 32 arrested. Stolen property offenses increased 27.8%, with 18 reports in 2020 and 23 the next year.
Counterfeiting/forgery cases decreased 39.3%, with 28 in 2020 and 17 in 2021. 101 fraud offenses were reported in 2020, decreasing 26.7% in 2021 to 74. Three reports of embezzlement were made each year.
No animal cruelty reports were made in 2020, two were made in 2021. There were four pornography reports in 2020, and only one in 2021. In 2020, there were two prostitution offenses, but there were none the next year. Weapons law violations increased 35.7%, with 28 in 2020 and 38 in 2021, leading to 14 arrests.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased for EPD as well, with 96% in 2020 and 46 reported in 2021, a 53.5% change. 26 drug equipment violations were reported in 2020, compared to 20 the following year. The majority of drug offenses were for stimulants, accounting for 45%. Marijuana accounted for 21%, and heroin 15%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 2.7%.
Two adults were arrested for bad checks. There were 20 disorderly conduct arrests, four of which were juveniles. There were 36 DUI arrests and 28 liquor law violation arrests, 12 of which were juveniles. 46 adults and two juveniles were arrests for trespassing.
In total, EPD reported $439 seized, $230 burned, $18,843 counterfeited/forged, $222,856 destroyed/damaged, $325,535 recovered and $1,106,483 stolen.
