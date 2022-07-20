WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. -
Data from the Washington State Uniform Crime Reporting Program of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs by Washington State is compiled into a report each year, the Crime in Washington Report.
The report includes data by county, with numbers from each agency. In Walla Walla County, participating agencies included the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the College Place Police Department and the Walla Walla Police Department. They supplied numbers for how many times each crime was reported in 2020 and in 2021, and rates of change.
Additionally, statistics are given for the nature of certain crimes and monetary totals are listed for 2021. The number of arrests for each crime is also listed for 2021 only.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office reported one murder in 2020, but none in 2021. There were five reports of rape in 2020, and three in 2021. Fondling decreased 58.3%, with 12 in 2020 and 5 in 2021.
There were 35 aggravated assault reports in 2020, increasing 14.3% to 40 in 2021, leading to 20 arrests. Conversely, simple assault decreased 10%, with 70 in 2020 and 63 in 2021. 19 were arrested.
WWCSO reported 15 intimidation cases in 2020 and 13 in 2021. Five kidnapping reports were made in 2020, compared to two the next year. There was no statutory rape reported in 2020, but one in 2021.
No contact/protection order violations decreased 5.1%, with 39 in 2020 and 37 in 2021. There were 16 subsequent arrests in 2021.
Robberies doubled, with two in 2020 and four in 2021. However, there were 115 burglaries reported in 2020, decreasing 26.1% in 2021 to 85 reports, and 13 arrests. Larceny-theft offenses also decreased, dropping from 307 in 2020 to 237 in 2021, a 22.8% change. There were ten arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts also decreased for WWCSO, with 51 in 2020 and 33 in 2021, a 35.5% difference.
Two reports of arson were made in 2020, but only one in 2021. There were 153 reports of property destruction in 2020, decreasing 18.3% to 125 in 2021, leading to eight arrests. In 2020, there were 22 reports of stolen property offenses, and there were 21 the following year. 11 people were arrested.
Counterfeiting/forgery increased 166.7%, jumping from three cases in 2020 to eight in 2021. Fraud decreased 33.9%, with 59 reports in 2020 and 39 in 2021.
Animal cruelty reports increased 400%, with only one report in 2020 compared to five in 2021. One pornography report was made each year. There were eight weapon law violations reported in 2020 and seven in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations dropped 62.5%, with 24 in 2020 and only nine in 2021. There were 18 drug equipment violations in 2020 and only seven the next year. Drug offenses in 2021 were primarily regarding stimulants, making up 40% of offenses. Marijuana was second at 20%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 21%.
One adult was arrested for bad checks. 23 DUI arrests were made, including one juvenile. Six people, including one juvenile were arrested for trespassing.
In total, WWCSO reported $26 seized, $2 burned, $16,202 counterfeited/forged, $70,018 destroyed/damaged, $119,276 recovered and $1,166,423 stolen.
COLLEGE PLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT
The College Place Police Department was called to two rape reports in 2020, but none in 2021. There were no sodomy cases in 2020, but one in 2021. There were no fondling cases in 2020, but three reports were made in 2021.
Aggravated assault rose 80%, from five reports in 2020 to nine in 2021. Six people were arrested. Simple assault also increased, with 24 reports in 2020 and 39 in 2021, a 62.5% change. This led to 20 arrests in 2021. Four reports of intimidation were made in 2020, three in 2021.
While there were no kidnapping reports in 2020, there were two in 2021. There were 14 no contact/protection order violations in both 2020 and 2021.
There was one robbery reported each year. But burglaries rose 50%, with 20 reported in 2020 and 30 in 2021. There were 13 arrests. CPPD reported 183 larceny-theft offenses in 2020 and 172 in 2021, a 6% decrease. There were 101 arrests in 2021.
There were eight motor vehicle thefts in 2020, increasing 50% to 12 in 2021. Stolen property offenses decreased 50%, with eight reports in 2020 and four in 2021.
One arson case was reported in 2021, none the year before. Destruction of property increased 37.5%, with 16 in 2020 and 22 in 2021. Five arrests were made.
There were nine reports of fraud offenses in 2020 and eight in 2021. In 2020, there was one report of extortion/blackmail, but none the next year.
Drug/narcotic violations fell 45.5%, from 11 reports in 2020 to six in 2021. Compared to eight drug equipment violations in 2020, there was only one in 2021. Half of the 2021 drug offenses were for marijuana.
There were ten weapon law violations reported in 2020 and seven in 2021.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime rose 2.4%.
In 2021, 11 adults were arrested for DUI offenses, and 12 for trespassing.
In total, CPPD reported $2 seized, $3,000 burned, $25 counterfeited/forged, $39,848 destroyed/damaged, $62,642 recovered and $222,016 stolen.
WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT
While there no murders reported in 2020, one was reported in 2021. Rape increased 53.8%, from 13 reports in 2020 to 20 in 2021. One person was arrested.
Sodomy decreased 60%, with ten reports in 2020 and four in 2021. Fondling also decreased, from 21 reports in 2020 to eight in 2021, a 61.9% change. There were five arrests.
There were 56 aggravated assault reports in 2020, increasing 14.3% to 64 reports in 2021, leading to 33 arrests. Simple assault decreased 11.7%, with 154 reports in 2020 and 136 in 2021. There were 76 arrests. Intimidation decreased 33.3%, from 60 cases in 2020 to 40 in 2021 and 11 arrests.
There were 13 reported kidnappings each year. Three people were arrested in 2021. While there were no incest reports in 2020, there were two the next year.
Violations of no contact/protection orders stayed about the same, with 111 in 2020 and 109 in 2021. There was exactly the same number of motor vehicle thefts both years, with 52 reports.
Robberies decreased 27.3%, with 11 reports in 2020 and eight in 2021. Burglaries also decreased, with 133 reports in 2020 and 93 in 2021, a 30.1% change. There were 24 subsequent arrests. Even larceny-theft offenses fell, dropping 13.8% from 618 reports in 2020 to 533 in 2021.
There were seven arson reports in 2020 and six in 2021. Property destruction fell 7.1%, from 309 reports in 2020 to 287 in 2021. There were 27 subsequent arrests. Stolen property offenses fell 15%, from 40 in 2020 to 34 in 2021. 16 were arrested.
Half as many counterfeiting/forgery reports were made in 2021 than the year before, with 18 reports. Fraud offenses also decreased, from 126 reports in 2020 to 85 in 2021, a 32.5% change. Two embezzlement cases were reported in 2020, but only one in 2021. Extortion/blackmail also fell, from six reports in 2020 to two the next year.
Animal cruelty reports also dropped by 50%, from four in 2020 to two in 2021. Ten pornography reports were made each year. Two prostitution offenses were reported in 2020, and none in 2021. Weapon law violations fell 38.5%, from 39 reports to 24.
Drug/narcotic violations fell from 166 in 2020 to 76 in 2021, a 54.2% difference. There were 148 drug equipment violations reported in 2020, compared to only 58 the next year, a 60.8% change. The majority of 2021 drug offenses were regarding stimulants, accounting for 48%. Depressants were second at 26%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime dropped 21.5%.
Five adults were arrested for disorderly conduct in 2021, and 23 for DUI offenses. There was one arrest each for family offenses and peeping Tom offenses. Two adults were arrested for liquor law violations and 54 for trespassing.
In total, WWPD reported $69,737 seized, $26,003 burned, $7,948 counterfeited/forged, $331,091 destroyed/damaged, $242,954 recovered and $981,332 stolen.
