YAKIMA, WA - While crime in Yakima may seem like it's increasing, major crimes have declined 32% since 2017. This is thanks to many factors including new technology, teamwork and solid policework.
According to the Yakima Police Department between 2017 and 2021, robberies decreased 38%, car thefts decreased 17% and burglaries decreased 51% in the city of Yakima. Homicides also decreased 8%, however, this number doesn't include the string of homicides we saw at the beginning of 2022 because the year hasn't ended.
YPD Chief Matt Murray explained homicides aren't a good measurement of major crimes because whether someone dies depends on a few factors including how far the victim is from the hospital. He said a better measurement is the assault rate, which has risen 17% between 2017 and 2021.
While this is an area of improvement, changes coming to the department may help reduce this number and further reduce other crimes. Changes like the the addition of flock cameras to traffic lights.
"Do I think all crime will go away no, do I think the criminals will adapt yes but we're making it much much harder," Chief Murray said.
Flock cameras capture license plate and vehicle characteristics and send real-time alerts to YPD when a stolen car passes by. It also sends an alert when a wanted felony suspect car from a state or national database enters the area, or for a car associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.
"This is a game changer we can literally see an incredible crime drop in Yakima if you can't use a car to commit a crime that's gonna make it much more difficult," Chief Murray said.
According to Chief Murray, the new police cars the city bought will also have flock cameras.
Another thing that could help deter violent crimes is the "Don't Shoot" strategy implemented last year. This strategy focuses on violent crimes like gang violence and domestic violence. Law enforcement agencies start by identifying the people more likely to offend and tell them they can either have police eyes on them or accept help to leave the crime lifestyle.
"I think the combination of we're going to lower the hammer if you continue to act like this but there is a way out, that to me is the magic of 'Don't Shoot,'" Chief Murray said.
Community Partners like the Dispute Resolution Center and Comprehensive Health help address barriers that keep people committing crimes, like addressing abuse.
Chief Murray said reducing crime is a community effort and supporting organizations like this will help reduce crime.
"This need that Yakima has is not to give money to the police, I'm not seeking more for us but our community partners, they really need support," Chief Murray said.
Community member Tony Sandoval agreed it's a community effort and said schools should take a deep look at bullying.
"I'm positive that's where it starts we've all been in junior high, high school and know that it happens but now a days it escalates and people want to shoot first instead of fight," Sandoval said.
Chief Murray said most offenders usually face abuse or domestic violence at home.
While the "Don't Shoot" strategy requires some patience, Murray said ultimately it will make a difference in our community.
"There's a rainbow at the end of this, we just need to continue to get through this storm."
