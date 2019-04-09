RICHLAND, WA - Crime Stoppers is looking for a Gabriel J. Candelaria.

Candelaria is 27 years old (DOB: 12-26-1991), 5'10", 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos "G" and "D" on his neck, eyes and a skull on his left forearm, and "Loyalty" on his right hand. His last known address is in Richland.

Candelaria is wanted for escape from community custody and robbery 2nd.

If you have any information about Candelaria, you can submit a tip by calling (509) 586-8477 or by visiting tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.