Crime Stoppers no more: here's where you can still submit crime tips anonymously

KENNEWICK, WA - Last week, Crime Prevention Specialist Mike Blatman with the Kennewick Police Department sadly passed away due to medical issues.

He worked with the department for 41 years, and even planned on retiring this month.



In addition to receiving many rewards over the years, he also ran the Tri Cities Crime Stoppers Program.



Since the late 1980's, the non-profit Crime Stoppers program has always been an easy way for the public to report crime anonymously. And as a bonus, tips to help solve investigations were often rewarded with cash.



Since it began, that cash amount has totaled to almost $90,000.

Crime Stoppers has also helped arrest almost 6,000 suspects.



But now, each police department will have to decide how those tips get reported.



"Each individual agency is going to have to figure out how it's going to work for their agency. And we're working through that now," Lt. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department said. "Crime Stoppers came into effect in the 1980's so it's been around for over 40 years here in the Tri-Cities. And over that 40 years... Crime Stoppers received more than 15,000 tips," he said.



Some police departments are starting their own systems. Richland PD launched its new Anonymous Tip Reporting program on Tuesday.

Crimes in other cities can be reported by calling, or through websites and social media.



Officers in multiple cities emphasized that crime can still be reported anonymously.



Mike Blatman's funeral is scheduled for Feb. 22 from 1-3 at Grange Hall on South Union Street.

Here is where you can report crime in the Tri Cities anonymously:

Kennewick: Calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or its police department at (509) 585-4208.



Pasco: Calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or its police department at (509) 545-3421. You can also submit tips to their social media accounts (FB: @Pasco.Police; Twitter: PascoPoliceDept)



Richland: Calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or its police department at (509) 942-7360. You can also go to Richland: Calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or its police department at (509) 942-7360. You can also go to https://www.ci.richland.wa.us/departments/police-services/miscellaneous-services/anonymous-tip-reporting



West Richland: Calling non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or its police department at (509) 967-3425.