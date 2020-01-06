MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - A crime team is investigating a shooting after a person was found dead with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

At about 10 p.m. on Jan. 4, Milton-Freewater Police Department officers responded to a house in the 100 block of SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Officers found a person with a fatal gunshot wound.

Umatilla/Morrow Major Crime Team members were activated shortly after officers got to the scene, and the team members are investigating.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milton-Freewater Police Department at (541) 938-5511.