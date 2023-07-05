RICHLAND, Wash.- Crime is down in Richland. According to the Richland Police Department crime is down in almost every statistical category through the first 6 months of 2023.
Most notably violent crimes and property crime are down almost 40% compared to the first half of 2022.
Richland Police attribute the downward crime trend to several factors including their Patrol Officers, Detectives, Investigators and strong partnerships with other local law enforcement agencies.
