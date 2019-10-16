RICHLAND, WA - The criminal charges against Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher have been dismissed. A judge signed off on the move for dismissal Thursday morning.

Johnson released a statement on Wednesday at 4:47 p.m. stating that about an hour earlier, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office moved to dismiss the criminal charges against Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

Johnson says the reason for the move towards dismissal is due to lack of evidence in the case.

Johnson's statement reads that Sheriff Hatcher was "relieved but not surprised by the filing," and that "this case serves as an example of the danger of rushing to judgement."