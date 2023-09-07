OLYMPIA, Wash.-A North Bend man is facing 32 criminal charges for illegally baiting and killing bear and elk in 2021 and 2022.
The charges, which include 30 misdemeanors and two felonies, were announced by the state Attorney General's Office on September 7 and allege that Jason Smith illegally hunted 13 animals over two seasons.
The case was investigated by the AG's Environmental Protection Division and the charges were filed in King County Superior Court.
According to a press release from the AG's Office Smith killed bear and elk at and near his home by baiting the animals and then killing them without the proper tags.
The charges also allege hunting out of season, hunting over the bagged limit, retrieving animals from private property without permission and wasted wildlife.
If convicted, Smith faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the two felony charges of first-degree unlawful hunting of big game according to the AG's Office.
The 27 misdemeanors each carry a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
