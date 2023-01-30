MISSION, Ore. — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) Board of Trustees voted to legalize marijuana possession on the reservation, amending the CTUIR Criminal Code effective immediately.
Starting now, anyone age 21 and older can consume and possess marijuana on the reservation, according to a press release from the CTUIR Communications Director, Kaeleen McGuire. It states the legalization will be very similar to statewide legalization, except further decisions will be addressed regarding dispensaries or other marijuana-related businesses.
“CTUIR Departments will be coordinating to implement various and relevant code amendments pertaining to CTUIR policies – this will take some time; however, the process has started,” said the release.
