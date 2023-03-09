CROP Hunger Walk, 5k Run will be held for Tri-Cities women

RICHLAND, Wash. — A CROP Hunger Walk and 5k Run for women will be held in Richland on March 25, offering local women an opportunity to take part in service projects and raise money to fight hunger.
CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walks held across the country in an effort to combat hunger within our lifetime, according to the CROP Hunger website. Money raised from the walks goes toward both local and global efforts, with at least 25% guaranteed to stay in the community.
The Tri-City Women’s CROP Hunger Walk will also feature a 5k run for those interested. You can register or donate online. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Howard Amon Park, at the gazebo behind the community center. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods for local food banks.
Activities will be free for attendees, according to the press release. There will be several service projects for people to take part in as well, “for as little or long as you are able to stay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.