BILLINGS, MT- Native artist Elias Jade Notafraid of the Crow Nation is making headline in the fashion world.
Manitobah is a native-owned shoe company and now features his designs. The boots with his designs on them are being sold at Nordstroms.
On Facebook, Notafraid said his boots are available on the Nordstrom website as well going on to say-- this is crazy and they gave me credit and my tribe.
KULR-8 will speak with Notafraid Wednesday for an interview to air later in the week.
