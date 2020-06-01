KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a man after a crowd became unruly causing damage overnight.
Police say around 11:00 p.m. Sunday they responded to the area of N. Columbia Center Blvd. and W. Canal Dr. for a large crowd assembling for a protest.
Police say the crowd started to become destructive setting off fireworks and throwing objects. At least three businesses suffered broken windows.
Police identified 19 year-old David F. Hernandez as the one who broke out several windows at the Burlington Coat Factory. Hernandez tried to run from police and officers had to use a taser to get Hernandez into custody. He is now booked into the Benton
County Jail for Burglary 2, Malicious Mischief 2, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Rioting.
Soon after Hernandez's arrest, the crowd began to disburse into smaller pockets.
There was also minor property damage to two KPD patrol vehicles. No officers were hurt in the incident.
The Kennewick Police Department is now asking for surveillance video footage from anyone who captured the damage at the businesses.