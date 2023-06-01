Police say officers shot and killed a man in a Vancouver, Washington, parking lot who was wanted in armed robbery cases. The Columbian reports a Vancouver police detective saw the man driving about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and followed him into a grocery store parking lot. Other officers arrived and when the man left the store police say he saw them, dropped a bag of items, displayed a firearm and ran. Police say during the attempt to apprehend him, the man fired at officers and they returned fire. The unidentified man died at the scene. Three Vancouver police officers and a Clark County sheriff's deputy were placed on leave pending an investigation.