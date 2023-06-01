YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police responded to an armed robbery at Cruisin Coffee on 32nd Ave. and Nob Hill Blvd. around 7 a.m. on June 1.
According to the YPD an unknown male suspect with a gun reportedly robbed the coffee shop and left with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was seen by security cameras and police are working to identify them.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information about the robbery is asked to contact YPD Detective Medina at 509-575-6203.
