Crumbl Cookies now has a new home in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - Cookie lovers get ready! Crumbl Cookies, a new gourmet cookie shop will open its doors this week in the Tri-Cities.
The new cookie shop will host a soft opening on March 24, with an official grand opening planned for March 26 which is free cookie day. The new store will be located in Vintner Square in the Queensgate area in Richland.
Crumbl Cookie rotates new cookie flavors every week. The owners say they have roughly 150 cookie options with chocolate and sugar cookies being their everyday staples. Other flavors include Cinnamon bun, oatmeal chocolate chip, red velvet, and confetti.
Kevin Hatch and Ian Taylor, owners of Crumbl Cookie Richland, have been friends for over 20 years and fell in love with the Crumbl Cookie franchise. They wanted to open a store of their own- especially in the Tri-Cities.
The new cookie shop will open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays they will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Closed on Sundays.
