...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 105 expected each afternoon. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...VERY DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE COLUMBIA GORGE, COLUMBIA BASIN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY... ...Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities on Wednesday will create critical fire weather conditions in the Columbia Basin and Columbia Gorge. While cooler temperatures on Thursday will cause relative humidity values to increase, the increased wind will negate any potential relief that may cause. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA641, AND WA675... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 3 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&