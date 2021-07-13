KENNEWICK, WA - On Sunday, protestors took to the streets in Cuba as a result of a declining economy, lack of food and water, cut-off electricity and internet, and an animosity towards President Miguel Diaz Canel that reached it's breaking point.
"We want Diaz-Canel to step down. He even said that if people get in the hospital protesting that he doesn't want doctors helping them," said protestor Stephanie Lopez.
Since 1959, Cubans have been under the rule of the communist party lead by Fidel Castro. His brother, Raul Castro, took charge in 2006 but gave his title to Miguel Diaz Canel in 2018 who took both positions of Presidency and first secretary of the communist party. Diaz Canel responded to protesters by asking supporters to take back the streets and deploy security forces across the nation.
"The military are beating the people and shooting at teenagers." said Diaz Canel.
The community of Cubans here in Tri-Cities are showing their support for their country by trying to raise awareness here.
"We want democracy," said one protestor.
Since the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, Cuba grappled with a declining economy. Although there were sanctions against Cuba in 1958, in 2014, the Obama Administration lifted certain sanctions and attempted to better the Cuba and U.S. relationship along with building embassies in both capitols. This made is easier for Cubans to visit their relatives in both Cuba and the US and also uplifted the economy. However, the Trump administration imposed those sanctions. The sanctions have not ben lifted and Cubans are wondering if he will lift them again.
"We want military's intervention because we need help. The people are trying to fight." says Lopez.
In June, 184 counties voted in the United Nations to end the U.S. embargo on Cuba, but the United States voted against it. Biden shared his support for the Cuban protestors in a statement, “The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."
The Cuban American protestors in Kennewick say they want more.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also hurt Cuba. Tourism, which the country relies on greatly as a source of income, dropped during the pandemic. Health leaders also called Sunday a record breaking number of COVID deaths and cases with 6,923 cases daily and 47 deaths. But other groups say this number could definitely be higher. So far, Cuba is the first Latin American country with their own vaccine, and 1.7 million are vaccinated, but millions more are sill waiting.
The pandemic, sanctions, lack of tourism, and government, are what protestors are saying are the reasons for Cuba's economic crisis. Additionally, food and water rations are becoming more scarce.
"They're actually withholding food from the people. The government is doing that." said Lopez. "And I haven't been able to talk to my family. The internet and electricity has been cut off. The government doesn't want the worlds to know what is going on."
The only way Cuban Americans have discovered what is occurring are through social media posts that were posted before the government cut off communication from the rest of the world.
Now, Cuban Americans, especially those in Tri-Cities, are waiting on a miracle.