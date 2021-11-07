Cuddle Up This Winter With a Little Animal to Foster

KENNEWICK, WA - One of the very few small animal rescues in the Pacific Northwest has a foster program that might help with mental health.
"You know there been lots of studies about how animals effect mental health" said Denisse Sams the Executive Director of Little Lives Small Animal Rescue. "How it's a benefit most of the time, so we defiantly encourage people to foster whether its for educational purposes or for mental health reasons."
Even though they are a small facility, they still can support a good amount of fosters homes.
"We have anywhere from 20 to 40 fosters at a time depending on the time of year" said Sams.
Little Lives Small Animal Rescue popped up in 2016 because they wanted to make a change in the community.
They noticed how many purchased small animals were ending up abandoned, abused or neglected so they wanted to offer an a place for small animals; other than cats and dogs to have an animal rescue and give other people a chance to foster.
"As long as you care for the animal in the proper manner" said Sams. "I mean we supply everything, enclosure, food, you know care guides to make sure you know how to properly care for them."
They said they look forward to having new foster homes.
"Oh it's wonderful, especially the kiddos they get so excited over animals" said Sams.
Little Lives Small Animal Rescue is looking for foster homes because they did get some guinea pigs that came to them pregnant, if you are interested in fostering visit their website for more information.