YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Memorial offers many volunteer opportunities throughout their organization. Among the opportunities available include cuddling newborn babies and providing pet therapy to patients.
YVM holds orientation sessions monthly on September 19, October 17, November 14 and December 12.
Some volunteering options require more work than others like applying to provide pet therapy. Beverly Olson, the lead volunteer for the Paws to Heart Program, said getting a dog certified as a therapy dog requires accreditation from Love on a Leash. After that, an evaluation of the dog's temperament is needed and 10 supervised visits.
Olson takes a few of her dogs to North Star Lodge to provide some comfort to cancer patients.
"It's a worthwhile, heart lifting experience to be able to share your pet and bring smiles to faces," Olson said.
She added that she always asks patients if they want to socialize with the dogs before approaching them and most people react positively.
"I've seen tears to smiles, laughter, [people say] 'I used to have a dog like that,'" Olson said.
Cindy Evans, a patient at North Star Lodge, said interacting with the dogs help keep her positive during a difficult time.
"I love when those dogs come in, they just give you the unconditional love you just kind of get taken away from where you're at in treatment," Evans said.
Evans used to volunteer at the center for 11 years before she became a patient. She told me that she always thought if she were to be diagnosed with cancer, she would seek treatment there.
Evans encourages people to volunteer to help people like her.
"Just get out there and put yourself out there it's a very rewarding experience to know that you're helping others," Evans said.
Another opportunity people can apply for is cuddling newborn babies. The experience helps calm babies and give them some human contact while they are in the NICU.
Ron Jennings has been cuddling babies for seven years and said the experience is one of a kind.
"There's been situations when I saw babies open their eyes for the first time," Jennings said. "You ought to hold on as tight as I can.. they take a piece of your heart."
There is a mix of babies in the NICU, some babies don't get to go home right away, some do and others may go into foster care. Jennings said holding these babies is an expression of love.
"At least I've had a chance to pray over those kids and just to hold them close and if one is kind of crying, you know, and we're trying to get them all quiet I pull them up to my heart and let them listen to my heartbeat it will do the trick every time," Jennings said.
If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities at YVM or how to apply click HERE.
