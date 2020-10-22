Curbside voter registration in Pasco

PASCO, WA - Anyone who is not currently registered to vote in Washington State can register online at www.votewa.gov or by mail until Monday, October 26th or in person up until Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd .
In an effort to provide additional voter registration assistance, the Franklin County Election Department staff will be curbside on Saturday, October 24th from 9am to 12pm at the Courthouse near the ballot drop box, 1016 N. 4th Avenue, Pasco; to assist citizens with voter registration services and replacement ballot requests.