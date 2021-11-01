Custer's annual Christmas Art and Crafts show is back again at the HAPO center

PASCO, WA - Jim Custer Enterprises will be having their 26th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts show November 5th - 7th at the HAPO Center in Pasco where you and your family can find unique and custom art from artists all over the Northwest.
Tickets to the event will be $8 per person and kids, 12-years-old and under, can get in free! All local, state, and Federal COVID-19 Protocols will be followed at this event.
The Custer's Arts and Crafts event is the perfect time to support local artisans and small businesses this holiday season by buying gifts directly from the makers themselves.
This year's artwork includes one-of-a-kind Jewelry Pieces, Hand Thrown Pottery, Fused Glass Work, Metal Art, Wood Turning, Mixed Media, Photography, Artisan Soaps, Watercolors, Wearable Fiber Art, Seasonal Décor and much more!
Stop by the HAPO Center located at 6600 N. Burden Blvd. in Pasco, WA at the hours below:
November 5 - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
November 6 - Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
November 7 - Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
From functional to whimsical, the variety and quality of work make this a must-see shopping event!
Purchase your tickets now at www.CusterShows.com
Jim Custer Enterprises, Inc. has been producing quality Arts & Crafts Shows throughout Washington & Idaho since 1977.