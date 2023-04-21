KENNEWICK, Wash.- No customer personal or financial information was affected by the embezzlement of funds from Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care according to the company.
Kristina Ripplinger, the former office manager for Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent care has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after allegedly taking over $470,000 from the business between 2019 and 2023.
Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care continues to investigate the embezzlement internally and released the following statement to NonStop Local:
We want to assure our clients and the community that at this time we do not have any reason to believe that our customers’ financial information was misused by Ms. Ripplinger. Our accountants have not found any evidence that customers, insurance providers, or other third parties were falsely or fraudulently charged. If any irregularities are discovered as the investigation continues, we will reach out to any affected individuals directly. We encourage any individuals who believe they may have been affected to reach out to the Kennewick Police Department.
