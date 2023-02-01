ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Central Washington University's Agribusiness program has received $75,000 in federal funding from the recently passed Congressional spending bill.
The funding will allow the Agribusiness program to develop a third minor/certificate that will eventually be combined with two other certificates as a four-year degree option.
“Expanding Central Washington University’s Agribusiness program will help grow an agriculture workforce and meet the evolving needs of small and medium-sized farms and agricultural businesses here in the state of Washington,” Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said of the funding.
CWU launched its first minor/certificate in Food and Agribusiness Management and Marketing in the fall of 2021. A second certificate in Applied Agribusiness Technology was introduced last fall, and a third—on food and agribusiness innovation is slated for the fall of 2023 according to a CWU press release.
“Like many other industries right now, the ag industry has more jobs than they have qualified people," said CWU College of Business Dean Jeffrey Stinson. "The reality is that the sustainability of our agricultural systems and food security rest on having employees who possess these specific skills.”
The stackable degree model is among the first of its kind in Washington according to CWU's press release, allowing non-traditional learners to combine their CWU training with their industry experience to earn a bachelor of science degree.
“Once someone earns two of the certificates, we hope they will start to see a pathway to a four-year degree,” Stinson said.
With the introduction of the Ag Biz curriculum, Central is the only institution in the state that is offering certificates aimed at the business side of food and agriculture according to CWU's press release.
The industry-driven program gives students an opportunity to learn skills that are immediately applicable to their jobs, while allowing them to develop business and technology skills in farming, processing, and packaging, as well as distribution, sales, and marketing.
“This is workforce development, and that’s what’s really driving this," Stinson said.
